Cooking Cove: Chicken recipes … by popular demand

By Barbara Beltrami

Many of you have asked me why I don’t feature more chicken recipes. Good question. I don’t know why because chicken has to be one of the most popular, dependable, versatile, economical and healthful foods out there. It’s high in protein and low in fat (minus its skin), and unless you’re a vegan or a vegetarian, it’s a staple on your every day as well as special menus. So here (fanfare please) by popular demand are a few of my favorite chicken recipes.

Chicken Marbella

YIELD: Makes 6 to 8 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 chickens, quartered

1/2 head of garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 tablespoons dried oregano leaves

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 cup pitted prunes

1/4 cup pitted Spanish green olives

1/4 cup capers, rinsed and drained

3 bay leaves

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl combine chicken, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper, vinegar, oil, prunes, olives, capers and bay leaves; cover, refrigerate and marinate, turning occasionally, at least 8 hours. Preheat oven to 350 F. In a large shallow baking dish, arrange chicken in a single layer, then pour marinate over it; sprinkle brown sugar on top and pour wine around edges. Bake 50 to 60 minutes, basting frequently. Chicken is done when thigh joint is pierced and releases clear juice. Remove bay leaves and discard. Transfer chicken to serving platter, spoon a little cooking liquid over it and sprinkle cilantro on top; pass remaining liquid in a gravy boat. Serve with rice or couscous.

Chicken alla Romana

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 frying chicken, quartered

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup olive oil

1 slice bacon, diced

2 garlic cloves, halved

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary leaves

1/2 cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1/2 cup hot chicken broth

DIRECTIONS:

Season the chicken with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, heat oil and bacon, then add garlic and chicken. Cook over medium high heat, turning once, until the chicken is golden on both sides, about 6 minutes per side. Add the rosemary and wine, cover and continue cooking until chicken is tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. Remove garlic, stir in tomato paste and broth and cook, uncovered, until liquid is reduced by half. Serve hot with orzo.

Chicken and Chick Pea Stew

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

One 3 – 4 pound chicken, cut up into 8 pieces

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups diced onions

4 garlic cloves, peeled sliced,,

3 cups finely chopped celery

4 cups chopped carrots

4 cups shredded green cabbage

1 dried bay leaf

2 sprigs fresh thyme

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup dry white wine

One 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

Salt and pepper to taste

One 14-ounce can chick peas, rinsed and drained

3 tablespoons chopped fresh herbs

1 cup grated Parmigiano cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350 F. In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, melt the butter with the olive oil; add onions and garlic and cook until they are softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the celery, carrots, cabbage, bay leaf and thyme and cook for another 3 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken, broth, wine, tomatoes and salt and pepper, then cover and place in oven for an hour. Stir in beans and cook for another half hour; remove bay leaf and thyme stems, sprinkle with fresh herbs and grated cheese. Serve with focaccia and a nice chunk of Asiago cheese.