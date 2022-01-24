The Jazz Loft announces February line-up

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the following events in February:

Wed. 2/2 Young at Heart: Here’s to the Ladies at 1 p.m.

The monthly themed afternoon jazz series Young at Heart was originally designed for those with memory issues and their caretakers. It has become a favorite for those that like jazz in the afternoon.

This month music written by women and to women will be performed by The Jazz Loft Trio.

Tickets $10

Wed. 2/2 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach performs at 7 PM followed by a jam session at 8 PM

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 2/3 Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m.

The 17 member Jazz Loft Big Band led by Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel, performs jazz standards

and original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 2/9 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 2/10 Interplay Jazz Orchestra at 7 p.m.

The 17 member Jazz Loft Orchestra co directed by Joe Devassy, trombonist and Gary Henderson,

trumpet, performs original compositions and arrangements written by band members.

Tickets: $30 adults,$25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Fri. 2/11 Acoustic In The Living Room at 7 p.m.

NYC based Latvian singer, composer and arranger Arta Jekabsone performs accompanied by Steve Salerno on guitar in the intimate setting of The Jazz Loft living room.

Tickets: $ 40

Sat. 2/12 Here’s to the Ladies at 7 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with The Jazz Loft All Stars, Ray Anderson trombone, Tom Manuel cornet,

Mike Hall bass, Steve Salerno guitar and Ellis Holmes drums. Music for women and by women will be featured. A glass of champagne and chocolate by Stony Brook Chocolate are included with admission.

Tickets: $40 adults, $35 seniors, $30 students, $25 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 2/16 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio led by Keenan Zach bassist performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Thurs. 2/17 Bad Little Big Band at 7 p.m.

The 12 member Bad Little Big Band led by pianist, composer and arranger Rich Iacona performs the music of The Great American Song Book. Vocalist Madeline Kole accompanies the band.

Tickets: $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free

Wed. 2/23 Jazz Loft Trio and Jam at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Loft Trio led by bassist Keenan Zach performs at 7 PM followed by a jam at 8 PM.

Tickets: $10 at 7 PM, $5 at 8 PM

Fri. 2/25 Acoustic in the Living Room at 7 p.m.

Brazilian guitarist and songwriter Rubens De La Corte, Brazilian singer and actress Corina Sabbas and guitarist Steve Salerno will perform Brazilian, jazz and fusion standards in the intimate setting of The Jazz Loft Living Room.

Tickets: $40

Sat. 2/26 Acoustic in the Living Room at 7 p.m.

Taylor Ackley, multi stringed instrumentalist and vocalist and cellist and vocalist, Alison Row perform in the genres of blue grass, folk, Western swing and Old Time music. Steve Salerno guitarist accompanies. Performance will be in the intimate setting of The Jazz Loft living room.

Tickets: $40

Tickets are available at www.thejazzloft.org and if available before events. For more information, call 751-1895.