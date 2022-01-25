Northport Tigers top Newfield Wolverines

Northport Tigers top Newfield Wolverines

Newfield senior Troy Guy shoots from the corner for the Wolverines in a home game against Northport. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Troy Guy scores for the Wolverines in a home game against Northport. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Troy Guy scores for the Wolverines in a home game against Northport. Bill Landon
Northport’s Nick Watts and Josiah Fields look for the rebound in a league II matchup Jan 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield junior Kyle Miliano boxes out in a league II matchup at home against Northport Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Newfield’s Kyle Miliano goes up against Andrew Miller in a league II matchup Jan 21. Photo by Bill Landon
Newfield senior Josh Jacob battles in the paint for the Wolverines in a home game against Northport. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Josh Jacob scores for the Wolverines in a home game against Northport. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Josh Jacob passes down low for the Wolverines in a home game against Northport. Bill Landon
Newfield sophomore Jacob Roman boxes out in a league II matchup at home against Northport Jan 21. Bill Landon
Northport’s J.J. Ahlstrand tries to block Troy Guy’s shot in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport’s J.J. Ahlstrand drives to the rim with Josiah Fields defending Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand drives to the rim in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand takes flight in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior J.J. Ahlstrand lays up for two in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Newfield senior Isaiah Brown with a rebound in a home game against Northport Jan 21. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Isaiah Brown blocks a shot in a home game against Northport Jan 21. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Isaiah Brown scores for the Wolverines in a home game against Northport Jan 21. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Hamza Yousef drives the baseline for the Wolverines in a league II matchup at home against Northport Jan 21. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Hamza Yousef shoots for the Wolverines in a league II matchup at home against Northport Jan 21. Bill Landon
Newfield senior Hamza Yousef drives the lane for the Wolverines in a league II matchup at home against Northport Jan 21. Bill Landon
Northport junior Emmett Radziul lays up in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Emmett Radziul drives the lane in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Emmett Radziul with a jumper in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Andrew Miller muscles his way to the rim in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Andrew Miller scores in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Andrew Miller muscles his way to the rim in a road game against Newfield Jan 21. Bill Landon photo

The Northport Tigers came to visit the Newfield Wolverines in a League II matchup Jan. 21, where Newfield, after taking the early lead, stayed within striking distance until late in the game. Northport at 8-0 cashed in on a pair of technical fouls against Newfield to add five uncontested points from the charity stripe to put the game away, 47-35.

Newfield senior Josh Jacob did his damage down low to lead his team in scoring with 10, Kyle Miliano netted eight, and Hamza Yousef banked seven.

Brendan Carr led the way for Northport with 15. Nick Watts scored nine, and J.J Ahlstrand and Dylan McNaughton added seven points apiece.

The win lifts Northport to 9-0 to stay atop the League II leaderboard. Newfield slips to 6-3 in league, 9-6 overall, with five games remaining before post season play begins.

