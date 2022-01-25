Northport Tigers top Newfield Wolverines

1 of 29

The Northport Tigers came to visit the Newfield Wolverines in a League II matchup Jan. 21, where Newfield, after taking the early lead, stayed within striking distance until late in the game. Northport at 8-0 cashed in on a pair of technical fouls against Newfield to add five uncontested points from the charity stripe to put the game away, 47-35.

Newfield senior Josh Jacob did his damage down low to lead his team in scoring with 10, Kyle Miliano netted eight, and Hamza Yousef banked seven.

Brendan Carr led the way for Northport with 15. Nick Watts scored nine, and J.J Ahlstrand and Dylan McNaughton added seven points apiece.

The win lifts Northport to 9-0 to stay atop the League II leaderboard. Newfield slips to 6-3 in league, 9-6 overall, with five games remaining before post season play begins.