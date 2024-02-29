Comsewogue Warriors campaign ends with loss to Bellport

Comsewogue senior Hannah Ellis shoots in a home playoff game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Callender drives the lane in a home playoff game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Hannah Ellis shoots from the top of the key in a home playoff game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue freshman Briar Sauter shoots for the Warriors in a home playoff game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue forward Jalynn Kirschenhueter nails a three pointer in a home playoff game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Callender takes flight in a home playoff game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Callender goes to the rim in the opening round of the Suffolk AA playoff game. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Vienna Guzman (r) fights for the rebound in the opening round of the Suffolk AA playoff game. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Jayla Callender drives the lane in a home playoff game against Bellport. Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

Comsewogue Warriors (No. 4) hosted Bellport (No. 5) in the opening round of the Suffolk County class AA basketball title chase, with both teams deadlocked at 21-21 at the halftime break. The Warriors led by one point after three quarters of play at 33-32, but Bellport exploded in the final eight minutes of play, defeating Comsewogue 51-39.

Comsewogue senior Vienna Guzman netted 11 points as did teammate Jalynn Kirschenhueter and senior Hannah Ellis banked eight in the Feb. 23 contest.

Comsewogue concludes the 2023-24 campaign with an impressive 11-3 league record, 13-7 overall.

