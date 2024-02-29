Kids Korner: Feb. 29 to March 7, 2024

PROGRAMS

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature: Fun with Feathers on Feb. 29 and again on March 8 at 9:30 a.m. Children ages 2 to 4 years of age will learn about the wonders of the natural world through hands-on activities, live animals, crafts, and much more. $20 per child. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Frog Encounter

Celebrate Leap Day, Feb. 29, at the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor with a Frog Encounter program from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Come see and learn about animals that leap hop, ump and climb! Free with paid admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. No reservations required. 516-692-6768

Storytime Under Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Storytime Under the Stars series on March 3 at 6 p.m. Your favorite bedtime storybooks come to life in the planetarium theater! Children ages 2 and older are invited to wear their most comfy pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. Tickets are $8 for guests, $6 for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on March 4 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

THEATER

‘Frozen Jr.’

Frozen Jr. returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Jan. 27 to March 3. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film including “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” “For the First Time in Forever” and “Let It Go.” With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for an unforgettable trip down the Yellow Brick Road with Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 21 to March 16. Enjoy a grand-new take on this classic tale featuring an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family — a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Disney’s ‘Descendants’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s Descendants The Musical from March 16 to 30. Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good? Tickets are $18 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

FILM

‘Paddington 2’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Paddington 2 on March 3 at noon. Paddington, now happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, Paddington spots a unique pop-up book in Mr. Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks on a series of odd jobs to buy it. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org

‘Hop’ Aboard the Bunny Express

Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce invites the community to a screening of Hop in the Chamber Train Car, southeast corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station on March 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. $20 per person includes movie, water, popcorn, and cookie with a visit from the Easter Bunny at the end. Great opportunity for pictures! For more information and to reserve your seat, visit www.pjstchamber.com or call 631-821-1313.