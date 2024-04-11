Comsewogue Warriors boys lax falls to Smithtown West Bulls

1 of 4

By Bill Landon

After narrowly winning their season opener, Comsewogue Warriors dropped their next two in a row and looked to get back to winning ways with a home game against Smithtown West, Saturday, April 6.

Fresh off their win against Westhampton, the Bulls led 5-2 at the halftime break on a cold and windy morning in the Division II matchup. After a scoreless 3rd quarter Comsewogue managed a pair of goals in the final 12 minutes of play as Smithtown West notched an insurance goal to hold on to a 6-4 victory.

Smithtown West senior John Savino had two goals and one assist as did teammate Liam Byrne. Dylan Bonasera had nine stops in net for the Bulls.

Connor Rocchio topped the scoring chart for the Warriors with an assist and two goals, Ryan Meyers and Hunter Marquardt both scored, and goalie Adam Wacholder had 13 saves between the pipes.

In their next games, April 8, both teams had crushing victories, with Comsewogue beating Center Moriches 17-4 and Smithtown West defeating West Babylon 21-4.