1 of 25

At 0-3 to start the season, the Comsewogue boys volleyball team searched for that elusive first win during a road game against the Center Moriches Red Devils on Monday, Sept. 12.

But victory just wasn’t in the cards. Comsewogue forced the Red Devils to win by two, but dropped the close first set. Comsewogue rallied back to win the second set with a five-point cushion.

Center Moriches returned the favor, winning in the third. The Warriors rallied to stay alive, winning the fourth set and forcing a fifth and final game. Despite a late-game Warrior surge, the Red Devils held on for the 3-2 victory.

The Warriors will retake the court on Thursday, Sept. 15, at home against Smithtown East. The first service is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.