Comsewogue junior Kyle Buck with a block for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Kyle Buck battles at net. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Andrew Krieg sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Angelo Guzman returns the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jason Chen from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jack Montoya from the service line. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jack Montoya sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Tim Crabbe sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jack Montoya keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Angelo Guzman returns the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Kyle Buck keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jason Chen sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Kyle Buck keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jason Chen sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Kyle Buck with a block. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Angelo Guzman returns the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jason Chen with a return. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jack Montoya keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jake Gulyansky keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Richie Russo keeps the ball in play. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jason Chen digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Richie Russo spikes the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Andrew Krieg with a return for the Warriors. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jason Chen digs one out. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Tim Crabbe sets the play. Photo by Bill Landon
By Bill Landon

At 0-3 to start the season, the Comsewogue boys volleyball team searched for that elusive first win during a road game against the Center Moriches Red Devils on Monday, Sept. 12.

But victory just wasn’t in the cards. Comsewogue forced the Red Devils to win by two, but dropped the close first set. Comsewogue rallied back to win the second set with a five-point cushion.

Center Moriches returned the favor, winning in the third. The Warriors rallied to stay alive, winning the fourth set and forcing a fifth and final game. Despite a late-game Warrior surge, the Red Devils held on for the 3-2 victory.

The Warriors will retake the court on Thursday, Sept. 15, at home against Smithtown East. The first service is scheduled for 5:45 p.m.

