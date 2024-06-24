Community Job Fair heads to Farmingdale

The Health & Welfare Council of Long Island (HWCLI) will host its 2nd Annual Nonprofit Job Fair at the Farmingdale State College Campus Ballroom, 2350 Route 110, Farmingdale on Thursday, June 27 from 5 to 8 p.m.

This event aims to connect job seekers with a variety of job opportunities within nonprofit and governmental organizations located on Long Island. The job fair’s timing is specifically designed to coincide with recent graduates from Long Island universities and colleges, as well as individuals interested in joining organizations that positively impact our neighbors across the island. Job seekers at all career stages will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with organizations and learn more about exciting career paths.

Over 35 nonprofit and governmental agencies from across Long Island offering job opportunities in a variety of industries: Healthcare, Mental Health, Childcare, Economic Development, Housing and more. Dress for success and bring your resume. Free to attend but registration is required.

To register to attend the job fair as a job-seeker visit https://www.tinyurl.com/ HWCLIJOBFAIR24

For more information, call 516-483-1110.