Commack residents to vote on proposed budget, incumbent BOE trustees run unopposed

On Tuesday, May 16, residents of Commack School District will vote on the proposed budget for the upcoming academic year as well as available positions on the Board of Education.

This year’s total budget is $222.110,181, up $7,464,854 from last year’s $214,645,327, which is a $7,464,854 difference, or a 3.48% increase. The tax levy will increase from $149,681,444 last year to $152,660,104. This would be a rise of $2,978,660, resulting in a 1.99% tax levy increase.

A message from the Board of Education in the Commack Courier states: “Our goal of long-term fiscal stability and planning is maintained in the 2023‒2024 school year budget, with a tax levy increase of 1.99%, well under our tax cap of 2.34%.”

The proposed budget would include maintaining all current academic, social-emotional and extracurricular programs. Class sizes would not increase.

The budget also includes improvements to school facilities. Construction on pickleball courts at the high school will begin during the summer, and new playground equipment at primary schools is scheduled to be installed in the fall.

Two trustee positions on the school board will also be on the ballot this year. Two incumbents, William Hender and Susan J. Hermer, are seeking reelection. There are no challengers for their positions.

Hender has been a resident of Commack for more than 40 years and currently has three children attending Commack public schools. In a Q&A from the Commack School District’s website, he says that he “will continue to bring honesty and integrity to the position of trustee.”

He said that his role on the board is representing the community and providing the best education possible for all the children in the district. “It is my job to advocate for public education and ensure that this community receives proper funding from the state and federal government,” Hender added.

Hermer has been a resident of Commack for 31 years and raised two sons who graduated from the Commack School District.

Hermer stated that her 38 years of experience as an attorney is an asset to the Board. “I can analyze data, facts and details,” she said. “My experience as a problem solver and my ability to research and negotiate contributes greatly to our board.”

Hermer believes that the role of a board member is to “put our students first and look to the future with sound financial planning to make sure the district can provide services and the best education without significantly raising taxes or cutting programs.”

Voting will take place at the Commack Middle School and Commack High

School on Tuesday, May 16, from 6 a.m.

to 9 p.m.