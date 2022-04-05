Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Museum announces inaugural annual golf outing

The Whaling Museum is hosting its first golf outing fundraiser after not having a fundraiser two years in a row.

The Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor has announced that it will have its first golf outing on May 16. Held on the grounds of The Woodside Club, in Syosset, the event will offer a day of excellent golfing, delicious food, and an opportunity to support a unique and important cultural gem of Long Island. After a two-year gap without a fundraiser to sustain the museum’s activities, the museum is delighted to host this full day event.

The Woodside Club’s 18-hole championship course has a diverse layout that will challenge all golfers on over 100 acres with challenging doglegs, tree lined fairways, and very well-manicured greens. The championship tees are at 6,520 yards and will make players use every club in their bag. The course was designed by renowned architect William Mitchell back in the 1960’s.

The day promises to be memorable with a delicious Brunch Buffet, BBQ Lunch, Refreshments on the Golf Course, Cocktail Hour, Dinner Buffet with Premium Open Bar, as well as Raffles, On-Course Contests, and Hole-in-One Prizes.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available online (cshwhalingmuseum.org/golf) or call Gina Van Bell at 631-367-3418 x12 for more details.

# # # # # #

About The Whaling Museum – The Whaling Museum engages the community in exploring the diversity of our whaling heritage and its impacts to enrich and inform our lives. The Whaling Museum & Education Center is located at 301 Main Street, Cold Spring Harbor, NY 11724 and specializes in the culture and history of our maritime heritage as illustrated by the Cold Spring Harbor Whaling Industry of the 1850s. Spring Hours are Thursday-Sunday from 11-4. Learn more at www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.