Town of Huntington to host cultural celebration of Holi April 6

Huntington Town Supervisor Ed Smyth and Deborah Misir, the Town’s first Indian-American Town Attorney, will welcome Town, County and State officials, representatives from local Hindu temples, and members of the community to a cultural celebration of Holi, a “Festival of Colors,” celebrating love and inclusion at Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main Street, on Wednesday, April 6 at 4:30 PM.

“We join Huntington’s Indian-American community and all who observe this annual celebration of colors, with the hope, optimism and unity perfectly reflected during the springtime,” said Supervisor Ed Smyth.

“Holi – called Phagwah in the Caribbean – is the spring festival of colors and renewal. We welcome the Indian – American and Caribbean- American communities and people of all faiths who join together to celebrate this happy and fun holiday,” said Town Attorney Deborah Misir.

The Holi “Festival of Colors,” or “Festival of Spring,” celebrates the arrival of spring and harvests to come, and the victory of good over evil. The traditionally Hindu festival is celebrated across the globe, regardless of religion or cultural background: It’s a celebration of love and inclusion.

On January 4, 2022, the Town Board appointed Deborah N. Misir as Huntington’s first Indian-American Town Attorney. A resident of Lloyd Harbor, Deborah N. Misir is an accomplished lawyer, government executive and law professor with almost 25 years’ experience in practice. Before entering private practice on Long Island, she served in Washington DC, as U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor and Chief of Staff of OSHA, as a member of the federal management Senior Executive Service (SES). In addition, she was an ethics counsel in the White House Counsel’s Office for President George W. Bush, advising senior White House officials on various aspects of government ethics laws. Ms. Misir is a veteran and joined the JAGC program of the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation from law school.

The event will livestream on Optimum 18, FIOS 38, and at huntingtonny.gov/featured-programs.