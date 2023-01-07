Classic Italian Cinema heads to Huntington

The Cinema Arts Centre will host a three-day celebration of Italian Cinema

In the month of January, Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre will host a celebration of Italian Cinema. The three day series will feature new restorations of several of Italian cinema’s most enduring classics: Giuseppe Tornatore’s Academy Award winning Cinema Paradiso, Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, and Bernardo Bertolucci‘s The Conformist. As well as film screenings, the series will be ornamented by a live concert from Italian vocalist Mafalda Minnozzi.

The series celebrates the vibrant decades-spanning oeuvre of Italian cinema’s greatest artists, presenting the newly restored films for rare big-screen viewings. Each of the three films will feature post-film discussions, where cinema staff and program patrons will examine filmmaking techniques used in the films, the history of Italian cinema, along with the impact these films had on cinema as a whole.

The Cinema Arts Centre’s Italian Cinema program will begin on Sunday, January 29th with a screening of Cinema Paradiso, and an Italian Cinema Concert, and will run for three consecutive days, concluding with a screening of La Dolce Vita on Tuesday, January 31st.



The Films:

Cinema Paradiso (1988)

Sunday, January 29th, Brunch at 10 AM | Film at 11 AM

Winner of an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, Cinema Paradiso is the beautiful, enchanting story of a young boy’s lifelong love-affair with the movies. Set in an Italian village, Salvatore finds himself enchanted by the flickering images at the Cinema Paradiso. When the projectionist, Alfredo, agrees to reveal the mysteries of moviemaking, a deep friendship is born. The day comes for Salvatore to leave and pursue his dream of making movies of his own. Thirty years later he receives a message that beckons him back home to a secret and beautiful discovery that awaits him.

Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Conformist (1970)

Monday, January 30th at 7:00 PM

Bernardo Bertolucci‘s masterpiece, set in Mussolini’s Italy, follows a repressed man, Jean-Louis Trintignant, who joins the Fascists in a desperate attempt to fit in and purge memories of a youthful murder. While on his way to assassinate a political refugee, he flashes back through numerous exaggerated, distorted scenes that encompass the formative experiences of his life. A hugely influential film to American cinema of the seventies, Bertolucci marries expressionism with a strain of 70’s realism in this exploration of sex, desire, politics, and responsibility.

Federico Fellini’s La Dolce Vita (1960)

Tuesday, January 31st at 7:00 PM

The biggest hit from the most popular Italian filmmaker of all time, La dolce Vita rocketed Federico Fellini to international success—ironically, by offering a damning critique of the culture of stardom. A look at the darkness beneath the seductive lifestyles of Rome’s rich and glamorous, the film follows a notorious celebrity journalist (Marcello Mastroianni) during a hectic week spent on the peripheries of the spotlight. A sharp commentary on the decadence of contemporary Europe, it provided a glimpse of how fame-obsessed our society would become.

The Concert:

Fotogrammi: Scenes from Life and Music by Mafalda Minnozzi

Sunday, January 29th at 4 PM

In Fotogrammi, internationally renowned vocalist Mafalda Minnozzi presents an intimate soundtrack inspired by the composers who accompanied and inspired her during her 35 year career in Italy, Brazil, and beyond. With a jazz sensibility and unique arrangements featuring accomplished guitarist Paul Ricci, Mafalda taps into her acclaimed albums “Cinema City – Jazz Scenes From Italian Film” and “Sensorial – Portraits in Bossa and Jazz.” Presenting diverse selections such as Ennio Morricone’s “Cinema Paradiso” to Jobim’s “Águas de Março,” and from Bruno Martino’s “Estate” to Piaf’s ”Hymne A L’Amour.”

Location:

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave, Huntington

You can purchase tickets or find more information about these and other events on the Cinema Arts Centre website: www.cinemaartscentre.org

Image: