Centereach High School student artwork selected for exhibit at The Heckscher Museum

Centereach High School is proud to announce that junior Keegan Klein’s artwork has been selected to be featured in the prestigious Long Island’s Best Young Artists Exhibit at The Heckscher Museum of Art in Huntington.

The exhibit will be on display from March 23 to May 5, showcasing the talent and creativity of young artists from across Long Island.

“Keegan’s art being selected for the Long Island Best Young Artists exhibit is a true testament to his talent and dedication,” said Shelby Petruzzo, Centereach High School’s art teacher. “His creativity and passion have truly shone through in his work, and I am excited to see where his artistic journey takes him next.”

Klein’s artwork was chosen from over 450 submissions from high schools all over Long Island. Of all the submissions, only 87 works were selected to be a part of this esteemed exhibit, making Klein’s achievement even more remarkable.

The Long Island’s Best Young Artists Exhibit at The Heckscher Museum celebrates the artistic talent and dedication of young artists in the region. Klein’s selection is a testament to his skill, vision and hard work as a budding artist.

For more information regarding the Middle Country Central School District and its students’ achievements, visit the district’s website at www.mccsd.net.