Obituary: Mary Ellen Niciu

Prepared by Christine Mackowiak

Mary Ellen Niciu, 83, of East Setauket passed away March 3 at Sunrise Senior Living in East Setauket where she had been in residence in the Memory Care facility since 2019.

She was born July 10, 1940, in Brooklyn, the daughter of Thomas and Mary Maraia. She married William T. Niciu on July 5, 1964.

Ellen graduated from SUNY Center on Long Island at Oyster Bay, in 1962 with a bachelor of arts in history. Upon her marriage to Bill, Ellen devoted her life to the care and upbringing of her family. She spent much of her time supporting her two daughters’ extracurricular interests, highlighted in particular by her volunteer time with The Clarkettes of Port Jefferson.

In the latter portion of her life, Ellen worked for the NYS Department of Labor where her focus was assisting others with obtaining employment. Ellen also volunteered with The Guide Dog Foundation, raising several guide dog puppies.

She was a dedicated daughter and aunt and adored her many cats. Her three grandchildren, Chris, Nicole and Jessica, were the pride of her life, and she reveled in all of their successes. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years and beloved sister Rosanne Maraia. She is survived by her two daughters, Christine Mackowiak of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, and Elizabeth Niciu of Columbia, South Carolina; her three grandchildren and her brother Michael Maraia.

A celebration of the liturgy of Christian burial was held on March 11 at St. James R.C. Church in East Setauket and interment followed at St. James R.C. cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated in her memory to Good Shepherd Hospice at www.catholichealthli.org.