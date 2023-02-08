Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a song

“Let me call you sweetheart…” The Harbormen Men’s Chorus is out in public again, singing and entertaining at various venues. This year quartets will be offering in-person and virtual singing Valentines. If an in-person presentation is acceptable, four elegant gentlemen can visit your home, office, school, restaurant or any other locale on Monday, Feb. 13 or Tuesday, Feb. 14 to sing two love songs and present a rose, chocolates and a personalized card to your sweetheart for $75. If preferred, you can request a link that delivers a digital version of the songs with a personalized introduction for only $35. Call 631-644-0129 with your preferred format and times.