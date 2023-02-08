Pysanky egg decorating class heads to Smithtown

Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown, invites the community to take part in a Pysanky egg decorating class on Sunday, March 19 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The workshop, which will take place in the church’s Social Hall, is open to all levels of experience. Learn and complete your first egg, discover new patterns and tips or show your skills and enjoy the company. Bring your dyes and tools or start fresh with a new kit, available for $10 to $15. Each participant must bring a candle in a holder, pencils and a roll of paper towels. $20 per person.

Advance registration is required by calling Joanne at 631-332-1449. Deadline to register is Feb. 17.