CancerWise Cafe heads to Stony Brook University Sept. 9

Join Stony Brook University for a CancerWise Cafe at the Charles B. Wang Center, 100 Circle Road, Stony Brook on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cancer Center experts will discuss the latest advances in screening, prevention, diagnosis, management, and treatment of several types of cancer, including breast, lung, blood, head and neck, gastrointestinal, gynecological and skin.

Attendees can also eat, learn and chat with Cancer Center healthcare staff, view educational displays and visit the community organization resource tables. Free lunch is included.

FREE parking is available in the Administration Parking lot, across from the Charles B. Wang Center.

Watch from Home!

This event will also be LIVESTREAMED.

You can click on this link on

Saturday, Sept. 9 at 9 am.

stonybrook.edu/live

Register for the in-person event at stonybrook.info/cancertalk. Questions? Call 631-444-4263 or email [email protected]. If you need a disability-related accommodation, call (631) 444-4000.