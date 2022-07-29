Cake Fairyland in Stony Brook celebrates grand opening with ribbon cutting

On July 6th, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich was on-hand to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Cake Fairyland in the Coventry Commons Center at 1320 Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook. The new business specializes in pastries, puffs, cakes, coffee, tea, slushies, milk shakes and more.

“I had the pleasure of attending a most delicious ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Cake Fairyland. Despite the name, they are much more than just a bakery: they also serve a wide variety of beverages and other treats and have plenty of seating to sit and relax with friends or do some work with a cup of coffee or bubble tea,” said Councilmember Kornreich said,

“I was amazed at the beauty and craftsmanship of their offerings. Joined by Assemblyman Steve Englebright and a large number of family and friends, we sampled their fantastic treats and celebrated the latest exciting new business to open in Three Village. Congratulations and best wishes to Rachel and the whole staff, and thanks for making life a little bit sweeter in Stony Brook,” he said.

The business is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, call 631-675-0581.

Pictured with the staff of Cake Fairyland are (center left to right) New York State Assemblyman Steve Engelbright; Cake Fairyland owner Rachel Ching and Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich.