Wanted for Miller Place robbery
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who robbed a man in Miller Place.
A Miller Place man arranged via social media to sell a 2022 Rolex Sky-Dweller watch to another individual in a parking lot on Route 25A on July 21 at approximately 11:45 p.m. When the victim arrived, he was approached by three men, one of whom displayed a gun, and was robbed of the watch, his cellphone and wallet.
The men, who were all described as Hispanic, fled in a white SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz AMG GT with a rear spoiler. One of the men was described as approximately 30 years old, with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build, short hair and was clean shaven. A second suspect had a dark complexion, was short with a thin build, groomed beard and braided hair. The third suspect was described as heavyset with a dark complexion, in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and clean shaven.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.