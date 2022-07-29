Wanted for Miller Place robbery

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who robbed a man in Miller Place.

A Miller Place man arranged via social media to sell a 2022 Rolex Sky-Dweller watch to another individual in a parking lot on Route 25A on July 21 at approximately 11:45 p.m. When the victim arrived, he was approached by three men, one of whom displayed a gun, and was robbed of the watch, his cellphone and wallet.

The men, who were all described as Hispanic, fled in a white SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz AMG GT with a rear spoiler. One of the men was described as approximately 30 years old, with a light complexion, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build, short hair and was clean shaven. A second suspect had a dark complexion, was short with a thin build, groomed beard and braided hair. The third suspect was described as heavyset with a dark complexion, in his early 20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and clean shaven.