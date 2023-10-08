Byzantine Ethnic Luncheon fundraiser heads to Smithtown

Resurrection Byzantine Catholic Church, 38 Mayflower Ave., Smithtown presents a “Byzantine Traditional Luncheon — To Go!” fundraiser event on Sunday, Oct. 22 from noon to 4 p.m. Lunch includes Troika platter — stuffed cabbage, kielbasa and pierogi; cucumber salad; rye bread; dessert; and a bottle of water for $25. Pre-order deadline is Oct. 14. To place your order, please call Joanne at 631-332-1449.