Reboli Center presents Costumes & Cocktails with the Wyeths Oct 21

This spooky season, The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main Street Stony Brook Village invites the community to a Costumes & Cocktails with the Wyeths fundraiser event on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m.

“The late artist Joseph Reboli loved the fall, especially Halloween and pumpkins and enjoyed painting the vivid colors of the season and capturing the magic and moodiness of autumn,” according to Lois Reboli, founder and president of The Reboli Center for Art and History. The noted Wyeth family is also enamored by this time of year and Victoria Wyeth will share spooky, seasonal stories and a slide presentation of works of art inspired by the autumn by her famous grandfather, Andrew Wyeth, as well as her uncle, artist Jamie Wyeth. The Wyeths were known to have special fun on Halloween including wearing pumpkins on their heads!

“We are thrilled to welcome back Victoria to our Center for this fun filled event, which includes a Halloween themed costume contest with the best outfit winning a $100 gift certificate to the Design Shop,” added Lois Reboli. Costumes are optional, but everyone is encouraged to express their spirit of the season whether focusing on the intense and vibrant colors of pumpkins and harvests or the mysteries imagined by the gloomy dusk and dark nights. In addition to Victoria’s presentation about the Wyeths fascination with Halloween, there will be time for questions, followed by cocktails and delicious hors d’oeuvres.

This Halloween event is sponsored by the Ferentinos Family. Tickets cost $100, $75 of which is a tax deductible donation, and may be purchased on line at www.rebolicenter.org or by calling the Center at 631-757-7707. Reservations are required.

The Reboli Center for Art and History is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 631-757-7707.