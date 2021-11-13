Bryant Funeral Home hosts Thanksgiving Food Drive

Let’s give thanks and help those in need. Bryant Funeral Home in East Setauket is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Food Drive now through Nov. 20. Please bring non-perishable food to the funeral home located at 411 Old Town Road, E. Setauket, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All food collected will be donated to the local food pantries located at St. James RC Church in Setauket, Infant Jesus RC Church in Port Jefferson and St. Gerard Majella Church in Port Jefferson Station. Please call 631-473-0082 for further information.