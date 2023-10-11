Brookhaven Highway Department offers teen driver safety program

In participation of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Brookhaven Highway Department will be offering a Teen Driver Safety Program at Safety Town in Holtsville on Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Teenagers 15 and older and their parents are invited to participate in an interactive experience exhibiting the dangers of texting or drinking and driving. During this intense, real-life program, certified instructors with many years of defensive driving and accident investigation experience will talk with participants about the importance of developing safe habits when traveling the roadways. Teens will then use electric cars to complete obstacle courses designed to simulate driving while texting and impaired. Pre-registration is required.

“Programs such as this are crucial in showing young, new drivers the tremendous threats drunken or distracted driving can create,” said Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro. “We want to make sure students understand that when they’re behind the wheel of a car, it is entirely within their control to prevent a tragic accident caused by driving while distracted or impaired.”

Located at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville, Safety Town is a miniature village with an indoor and outdoor educational facility. Throughout the year, Safety Town hosts bicycle safety rodeos, car seat inspections, teen distracted driving programs, and defensive driving classes.

Call 631-451-5335 for more information or to register.