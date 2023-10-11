Pedestrian critically injured in Coram motor vehicle crash

Debra Mannkopf was driving a 2010 Ford Fusion eastbound on Middle Country Road, just east of Route 112, when the vehicle struck a man who was in the roadway at approximately 6:50 p.m.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported via Coram Ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of critical injuries. Mannkopf, 54, of Middle Island, was not injured.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.