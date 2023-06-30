Breaking: Margot Garant suspends campaign for Brookhaven Town supervisor

Port Jefferson Village Mayor Margot Garant, the Democratic Party nominee in this year’s contest for Town of Brookhaven supervisor, has suspended her campaign.

Lillian Clayman, a resident of Port Jefferson and instructor of Labor and Industrial Relations at SUNY Old Westbury, will now lead the Democratic ticket.

Garant recently experienced “an unforeseen health issue,” prompting her to exit the race, according to a statement from the Brookhaven Town Democratic Committee.

“This was not an easy decision,” Garant said. “Public service has been the honor of a lifetime, and my love for Port Jefferson and Brookhaven knows no bounds.” But, she added, “Right now, I need to put my health and my family first.

Incumbent Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) announced his candidacy for Suffolk County Executive in February, triggering an open contest to fill his seat. Garant and Deputy Supervisor Dan Panico (R-Manorville) had secured their respective party’s nominations that same month.

Panico responded to news of Garant’s departure. “I wish Margot the very best [and] for a speedy and full recovery,” he said in a text to TBR News Media.

Anthony Portesy, chairman of the Brookhaven Town Democratic Committee, confirmed Lillian Clayman, former Democratic Committee chairwoman and three-time mayor of Hamden, Connecticut, has stepped forward to replace Garant as the party’s nominee.

“I wish my dear friend Margot Garant a speedy recovery,” Clayman said. “I am delighted to join a slate of Democratic candidates who are committed to making Brookhaven a forward-looking, honestly-governed community.”

In a message published on social media, Portesy offered consolation to Garant, maintaining an optimistic tenor as the race continues.

“I want to take the time to thank my dear friend Margot Garant for stepping up to run this race, and I wish her a rapid recovery,” the committee chairman said. “The battle marches on, but you remain in our hearts, our thoughts and our minds as we carry your vision forward into November.”

Garant has served as mayor of Port Jefferson since 2009. She announced her plans to retire from the village government earlier this year and will be succeeded by PJV trustee Lauren Sheprow, who was elected mayor on June 20.

This is a developing story.