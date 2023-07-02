WMHO’s Pop-Up Saturdays return to Stony Brook for the summer

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced the return of Pop-Up Saturdays in Stony Brook Village. This seven-part series family-friendly event will take place on Saturdays July 8 to August 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and is filled with animals, music, art and even magic!

Pop-Up Saturdays are free to the public and will take place in Stony Brook Village’s Inner Court (by Crazy Beans and/or the Waterfall Garden). 2023 Pop-Up Saturdays Lineup includes Uncle Tony’s Reptile Shack: an interactive, fun and educational presentation where the public will meet snakes, lizards, tortoises, and more on July 8; live R&B, Roots, Blues and Contemporary Acoustic music from Brenda & Burke, as well as Caricatures by Marty on July 15; Magic of Amore and Last Chance Animal Rescue on July 22; July 29 attraction TBA; Radical Reptile Entertainment: a fun and educational interaction with reptiles on Aug. 5; the Silly Magician and Caricatures by Marty on Aug. 12; and Brenda & Burke will close the series on Aug. 19.

The 2023 Pop-Up Saturday are generously sponsored by Armor Pest Control and Dr. Rocco Morelli, DDS. For. more information, call 631-751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.