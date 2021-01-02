Bob’s Stores in Selden to relocate in February

Bob’s Store in Selden may be closing its doors but it’s not ready to call it quits. An employee at the 17 Middle Country Road location confirmed that the business is moving next door into the former A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts location at 15 Middle Country Road by the end of February.

The large department store, which sells clothing and shoes, is located in the College Plaza Shopping Center which also houses ShopRite, Panera Bread, Duck Donuts and the Selden Post Office.

It is rumored that the national crafts and home decor chain Hobby Lobby has expressed interest in the space.