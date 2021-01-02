The Atelier presents An evening with John Singer Sargent webinar

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James for an online lecture webinar, An Evening with John Singer Sargent, on Thursday, Jan. 7 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Atelier art instructor Bill Graf will provide a master copy demonstration of John Singer Sargent’s Gondeliers Siesta illustrating his painting techniques. During the demonstration, Bill will talk about Sargent’s life and his transition from painting primarily in oils to watercolor, later in his career.

Bill Graf is an art instructor for The Atelier at Flowerfield teaching oil and watercolor classes in studio and online. He studied at the Arts Student League in NYC and the Cecil Graves Academy, Florence, Italy. He works as a fine artist and an illustrator.

To RSVP, click the green button. For more information, please call 631-250-9009 or visit www.theatelierflowerfield.org.