Blues, Beer and BBQ come together for an epic time at the Jazz Loft Oct. 21

Can it get any better? Seasonal favorites, including Pumpkin Ale and Oktoberfest, a variety of delicious BBQ selections and an all-star line-up of some of Long Island’s Blues legends all brought to you by the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue in Stony Brook on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2 to 5 p.m.

The special event is sponsored in part by Red Kettle ‘Que, a BBQ sauce, marinade and dry rub company from Stony Brook, which will be hosting a traditional Tennessee style BBQ. The menu includes pulled pork sliders, BBQ chicken–all prepared with Red Kettle ‘Que’s signature products, along with other traditional Southern side dishes along with select seasonal favorite craft beers from local breweries and brew makers, and entertainment by the Willie Steele Quintet

.“We are so excited to be offering some unique events at the Jazz Loft that include not just great music, but an opportunity to explore some great craft beers and food, as well,” said Tom Manuel, founder of the Jazz Loft.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at https://www.thejazzloft.org. The event will take place indoors at The Jazz Loft due to the rainy forecast.. Should inclement weather impose the event will move indoors.