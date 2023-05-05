Blood drive in memory of Paige Elizabeth Keely heads to St. James

The Parish of Saints Philip and James, 1 Carow Place, St. James will host a New York Blood Center blood drive for the Paige Elizabeth Keely Foundation on Wednesday, May 10 from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Paige was a first-grader at St. James Elementary who lost her life suddenly at the age of 6 in 2018 due to an undetected arteriovenous malformation AVM.

To make an appointment, please visit www.nybc.org/donate or call 800-933-BLOOD. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.