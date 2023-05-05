Port Jeff Royals’ bats go quiet against Amityville Warriors

Port Jeff Royals’ bats go quiet against Amityville Warriors

by -
0 22
1 of 28
Port Jeff senior Frank Andriani throws in for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Conference on the mound. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Ruairi Rago slides into third. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Natti Mullen from the mound. Photo by Bill Landon
Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Natti Mullen with a fastball. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Ruairi Rago makes the tag at second. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Ruairi Rago throws to first. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Kyle Erickson makes the play at second base. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Ruairi Rago attempts the tag. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Daniel Owens rips the ball deep. Photo by Bill Landon
Official timeout. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Daniel Owens throws in for the Royals. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff catcher Evan Raymond with the play at the plate. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff catcher Evan Raymond tags the runner out. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Frank D'Elia holds the runner on at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Frank D’Elia takes a cut. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Frank D’Elia makes the play at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Kyle Erickson scoops a grounder. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Kyle Erickson tags the runner out. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Natti Mullen safely back at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Natti Mullen slides head first into second. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Natti Mullen rounds third, heading for home. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Ruairi Rago takes flight. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Jake Zamek throwing heat. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff sophomore Joey Aronica makes the play at second base. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Frank D’Elia makes the play at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff junior Frank D’Elia smacks a ground ball. Photo by Bill Landon

At 11-3, the Port Jefferson Royals — the defending Long Island champions — sat comfortably in second place, enjoying an 11-game winning streak. That is until the 3-10 Amityville Warriors came to town. 

In the second of a three-game series at Diamond in the Pines on Thursday, May 4, the Warriors snapped the Royals’ streak. Having won the first game by 10 runs, the Royals sought to make it 12 straight, though Amityville saw it differently. 

The Warriors scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, taking the lead. Port Jeff made a pitching change the following inning, but the bats went quiet, unable to rally back, falling to Amityville 7-3. 

Ruairi Rago managed the only hit for the Royals on the day while finding his way home. Teammate Natti Mullen crossed the plate twice. The deciding contest for this series will take place this afternoon at 4 p.m. when the two teams slug it out one more last at Amityville Memorial High School.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 42

0 40

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply