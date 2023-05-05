Port Jeff Royals’ bats go quiet against Amityville Warriors

1 of 28

At 11-3, the Port Jefferson Royals — the defending Long Island champions — sat comfortably in second place, enjoying an 11-game winning streak. That is until the 3-10 Amityville Warriors came to town.

In the second of a three-game series at Diamond in the Pines on Thursday, May 4, the Warriors snapped the Royals’ streak. Having won the first game by 10 runs, the Royals sought to make it 12 straight, though Amityville saw it differently.

The Warriors scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, taking the lead. Port Jeff made a pitching change the following inning, but the bats went quiet, unable to rally back, falling to Amityville 7-3.

Ruairi Rago managed the only hit for the Royals on the day while finding his way home. Teammate Natti Mullen crossed the plate twice. The deciding contest for this series will take place this afternoon at 4 p.m. when the two teams slug it out one more last at Amityville Memorial High School.

— Photos by Bill Landon