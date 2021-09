The Centereach Fire Department, Station #3, 3 Rudy Way, Centereach hosts a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. All donors will receive a 9/11 commutative t-shirt and pin. Appointments preferred by calling 1-800-933-2566 but walk-ins welcome. For further information, call 631-245-1614.