Black Friday returns to Stony Brook Village Center

Time to shop! Black Friday returns to the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook on Friday, November 24. Shop Black Friday store sales all day long throughout the village, with holiday favorites by the Celestial Holiday Carolers and a petting zoo by Rocking Horse Farm in the inner court from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Make a stop at The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame to view their new exhibit: Billy Joel: My Life, A Piano Man’s Journey at 11 a.m. or 3 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.limusichalloffame.org.

A full list of Black Friday sales will be available online at stonybrookvillage.com. For more information, call 631-751-2244.