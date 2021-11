Bethel AME Church in E. Setauket offers Harvest Home Dinners

Bethel AME Church, 33 Christian Ave., E. Setauket presents its world famous Harvest Home Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 4 to 7 p.m. PICK UP ONLY. Menu includes fried turkey, roast beef, collard greens, string beans, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes, candied yams, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, corn bread, roll and dessert.

Donation of $20 adult, $10 child. Pre-orders only by visiting https://bit.ly/HarvestHomeDinner by Nov. 8. For more information, call 631-751-4140.