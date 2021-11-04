Former Sears in Lake Grove to house Stony Brook Medicine outpatient center

Stony Brook Medicine’s Clinical Practice Management Plan (CPMP) has signed a 31-year lease with Steel Equities to expand its outpatient care services into space formerly occupied by the Sears department store located at the Smith Haven Mall property in Lake Grove. Stony Brook is currently in the design phase of the 170,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility — less than four miles from Stony Brook University Hospital — set to offer patients a comprehensive, integrated, single-site experience for all of their outpatient healthcare needs.

“In this new patient care center, patients will have access to expert clinicians skilled in diagnosing and treating a wide range of medical conditions in one, convenient location,” said Hal Paz, MD, Executive Vice President for the Health Sciences at Stony Brook University. “It will also provide a new educational resource for residency training of our future healthcare professionals.”

“This location offers a more modern, open concept, aggregating services by specialty which adds a unique convenience for our patients who require multiple layers of clinical care and information can be shared among providers in real-time, when it’s needed most,” said Margaret M. McGovern, MD, PhD, Vice President, Health System Clinical Programs and Strategy for Stony Brook Medicine who is leading the project. “It will also allow us to grow so that we can continue to meet the ever-evolving healthcare needs of our community.”

Once complete, the new patient care center will house multi-specialty physician offices; an infusion suite for non-cancer patients; a comprehensive pain management center; Stony Brook Children’s Hospital outpatient offices; comprehensive medical imaging services; phlebotomy and laboratory services; procedure spaces within specialty areas; hospital-affiliated outpatient care facilities; and patient education space for support groups and services.

According to Dr. McGovern, Stony Brook has an option to lease an additional 27,000 square feet of space on the second level of the building and 40,000 square feet of space where the Sears Automotive Center was once located. The goal is to open the first phase of the new multi-specialty care facility in late spring 2022, she said.