Pianist Nadejda Vlaeva heads to Huntington Jewish Center for classical concert

Ridotto, concerts “with a Touch of Theater,” presents the critically acclaimed Bulgarian-American Pianist Nadejda Vlaeva in Recital at the Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington on Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. The pianist returns to Ridotto with a program of Chopin, Scriabin, Bortkiewicz, Liszt and more.

“…a sense of elegance, a subtle touch, and fleetness of fingers, all of which Ms. Vlaeva displayed with abandon. She has the fluidity and ease to conquer all the difficulties the composer presents.” — Concertonet review of CARNEGIE ZANKEL HALL recital.

“Without doubt, Nadejda Vlaeva is one of those people of extraordinary ability who we hope for but rarely see.” — Arnold Steinhardt, Violinist Guarneri String Quartet

“Bulgarian pianist Nadejda Vlaeva’s burnishing account bristled with excitement”

“The rapt audience broke its breathless silence with warm applause ” — Leonard Turnevicius, Hamilton Spectator, Canada

Tickets are $12 (student), $20 (members), $25 (seniors), $30 (general admission). The hall is handicapped accessible. For reservations, call 631-385-0373, or [email protected]

Ridotto is a non-profit, Long Island based concert organization presenting Concerts “with a touch of theatre” since 1992. For more information, visit www.ridotto.org