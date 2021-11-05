Mirabelle Restaurant extends outdoor dining with heated igloos

1 of 6

Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern at the Three Village Inn, 150 Main Street, Stony Brook has launched two exclusive igloos for private outdoor experiences for the fall/winter season. The heated igloos, Guy-Gloo and Noir, each feature their own theme and are decorated with twinkling lights, cozy seating and seasonal décor.

Igloos maybe be reserved for 2 hours for 6 people maximum for $150. The cost includes a chilled bottle of prosecco and an exclusive server for the 2 hour duration. The full Mirabelle menu is available for purchase in the igloo which are are sanitized every two hours after each party exits.

Igloos are available Wednesday to Sunday starting Nov. 10 and reservations may be made now by calling 631-751-0555.