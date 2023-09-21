Bergman Family Foundation makes generous donation to Mather Hospital

Port Jefferson’s Mather Hospital recently dedicated the Isolation Room on its 3North Intermediate Care Unit in honor of neurosurgeon Sumeer Sathi, MD to memorialize a generous donation from the Bergman Family Foundation.

The donation was the result of Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Henry Schein, Inc. and his wife Dr. Marion Bergman wanting to acknowledge and express their gratitude for the care they received from Dr. Sathi and Mather Hospital.

Dr. Sathi is a clinical assistant professor of neurosurgery at Weill-Cornell Medical College in New York and has served as chief of neurosurgery at Mather Hospital and St. Charles Hospital since 2002.

“We truly appreciate the excellent care we received at Mather Hospital by Dr. Sumeer Sathi and the Neurosurgical team, where we both elected to have our spinal surgery performed,” said Stanley and Dr. Marion Bergman. “In recognition of the exceptional team of professionals at Mather, we are pleased to make this contribution to the hospital in honor of Dr. Sathi.”

“It is so gratifying when an individual steps forth to show their gratitude to Mather Hospital through a thoughtful donation, which in turn allows us to grow and advance our ability to provide exceptional care,” said James Danowski, Chairman of the JTM Foundation, which generates philanthropic support for Mather Hospital.

Currently the Foundation is raising $20 million for the various transformational program initiatives at Mather Hospital including a new 26,000-sq- ft Emergency Department expected to open in 2025.