Edward Jones Financial Advisor Michael Sceiford recognized by Forbes

Edward Jones Financial Advisor Michael Sceiford of Port Jefferson has been named to the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors Best-in-State ranking by Forbes/SHOOK® Research. The list is comprised of more than 1,460 financial advisors nationwide, all under age 40. Sceiford ranked No. 9 in New York State.

This ranking is given to the top financial advisors under 40 in their respective states based on criteria that include compliance records, assets under care and more.

“This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team. And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we’ve built as we work toward the financial goals that help give them the freedom to live life on their terms,” Sceiford said.

“This work inspires me because I know that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community,” he said.

Michael Sceiford and branch office administrator Pam Guido can be reached at 631-928-2034. You may also visit the branch website at edwardjones.com/michael-sceiford.