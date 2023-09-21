Suffolk County Police to hold vehicle auction Sept. 23

1 of 6

Looking for a new set of wheels? Well here’s your chance!

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section will hold a vehicle auction on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the department’s Impound Facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine.

There will be vehicle preview on Thursday, Sept. 21 and Friday, Sept. 22 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction. Approximately 120 vehicles will be auctioned off including sedans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is.

For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit www.suffolkpd.org.