Bein’ Green: Stony Brook University honored with Tree Campus USA Designation for tenth consecutive year 

Stony Brook University was recently named a 2022 Tree Campus Higher Education Institution for the tenth consecutive year. Tree Campus Higher Education, the national program launched in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation, honors colleges and universities, and their leaders, for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.

Alaina Claeson, Horticulturist/Landscape Coordinator at Stony Brook University said, “This tremendous distinction would not be possible without the support of our Campus Operations & Maintenance team that is committed to creating and maintaining green spaces across our campuses. Over the last ten years, our outdoor spaces have dramatically transformed and evolved as the University continues to take strides towards sustainability and renewability.”

To obtain this distinction, Stony Brook University met the five core standards for effective campus forest management, including:

establishing a tree advisory committee

creating a campus tree care plan

dedicating annual expenditures for that campus tree program

observing Arbor Day

sponsoring student service-learning projects

Over the last ten years, the University has planted just over 1,200 trees and engaged with hundreds of students who have helped plant and maintain our landscapes across campus during numerous University events.

Please find more of Stony Brook University’s efforts to preserve green spaces on campus on the Sustainability website.