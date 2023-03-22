Tip jar swiped from Cheezly’s in Melville

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Melville business last year.

A woman allegedly stole a tip jar from the counter at Cheezly’s, located at 606 Broadhollow Road, at approximately 2 p.m. on April 19, 2022. The jar contained approximately $600 in cash.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.