Bronx man indicted for attempted murder after shooting two men in Port Jefferson

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on March 15 that Alexander Castillo, 26, of the Bronx, was indicted for allegedly shooting two individuals following a dispute in a Port Jefferson pool hall over losing money in multiple games of pool.

“This defendant allegedly lost money playing pool and then decided to steal back his losses with an illegal firearm, shooting two people in the process,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Fortunately, both victims survived their injuries, and no others were hurt. This case is a prime example of why my office is committed to stopping gun violence.”

According to the investigation, on December 28, 2022, Castillo was playing pool at a pool hall on Main Street in Port Jefferson for several hours. Over the course of the evening, Castillo allegedly became angry as his financial losses mounted after he placed wagers on each game. At approximately 7:05 p.m., Castillo left the pool hall and returned approximately three minutes later wearing a ski mask and hat, and carrying a loaded firearm. Castillo allegedly attempted to forcibly take back his losses from his opponent by displaying the loaded firearm and demanding the money back that he had lost playing pool throughout the night. A struggle ensued where Castillo’s opponent and another male tried to wrestle the gun away from Castillo.

When the struggle spilled out into the street, Castillo allegedly shot one victim in the groin area and shot the second victim in the chest. After shooting the two men, Castillo fled before police arrived. Both victims were taken to local hospitals and received emergency medical treatment for their injuries. Castillo was discovered hiding out in New York City and was arrested on February 10, 2023 by the Suffolk County Police Department.

Castillo is charged with the following:

 One count of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;

 Two counts of Assault in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;

 Two counts of Criminal Use of a Firearm in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;

 Two counts of Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, a Class C violent felony;

 Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony;

 One count of Criminal Use of a Firearm in the Second Degree, a Class C violent felony;

 Five counts of Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony,

 One count of Attempted Robbery in the Second Degree, a Class D violent felony,

 One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D felony, and

 One count of Petit Larceny, a Class A misdemeanor.

On March 15, 2023, Castillo was arraigned on the indictment by Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Richard Ambro, who ordered him held on $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $5 million partially secured bond. Castillo is due back in court on April 13, 2023, and is being represented by the Legal Aid Society.

Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.