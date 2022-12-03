Artist Muriel Musarra to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown Art exhibitArts & EntertainmentCommunityTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - December 3, 2022 0 3 1 of 5 By Muriel Musarra By Muriel Musarra By Muriel Musarra By Muriel Musarra By Muriel Musarra Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of artist Muriel Musarra will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from Dec. 9 to Feb. 2, 2023. The art exhibit, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., said the press release. Muriel Musarra always enjoyed art and museums. Once she moved to the Three Village area over 50 years ago, she fell in love with the local landscape. “Being surrounded by this beautiful, picturesque area inspired me to learn to paint.” Muriel’s artist journey began in an adult art class at Ward Melville High School. She continued to study art, taking classes at Suffolk County Community College and Stony Brook University and art workshops at many local Art Museums and galleries across Long Island. “I enjoy painting outdoors to capture the light and shadows of the scene. I especially enjoy painting water views for the wonderful reflections!” Muriel paints in watercolor, oil, acrylic and gouache. Her award-winning works have been exhibited widely in exhibitions across Long Island including Wet Paints Studio Group, Setauket Artists Exhibitions, Gallery North, and South Bay Art Association, among many others. “STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!” said the press release.