Artist M. Ellen Winter featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

1 of 4

Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced that the works of East Northport artist M. Ellen Winter will be on view April 26 to June 27 at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown. The exhibition, part of STAC’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winter has been painting and drawing for as long as she can remember and teaching for 30 plus years. She had a studio in Northport for two years, moving to a home studio in 2002. She taught Adult Education art classes for 28 years at Huntington High and now teaching Adult Education at Northport.

Instructing in oils, watercolor, acrylic, and pastel, she focuses on portraits, landscapes and still life. She has exhibited in many shows over the years, receiving awards for her art. Ms. Winter holds the Grumbacher Gold award and award of excellence in portraiture from Nassau County among many others. She is retiring from teaching in her home studio to allow her to focus on her own art. She plans to continue to teach Northport Adult Education.

“The Arts Council is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!” read the press release.

For more information, call 631-862-6585.