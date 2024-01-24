Artist Kusuma Bheemineni to be featured at Apple Bank in Smithtown

Smithtown Township Arts Council announced in a press release that the works of Smithtown artist Kusuma Bheemineni will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown from Jan. 26 to March 22. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, may be viewed during regular banking hours Monday – Thursday 9 am – 4 pm; Friday 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday 9 am – 1 pm.

Smithtown resident Kusuma Bheemineni has had a passion for sketching and painting since childhood. She began painting in oils at the age of 16, then added watercolor to her list of accomplished mediums.

Bheemineni had to put her love for painting on hold to pursue a career in the medical field as a physician. Many years later she is happy to have the time to return to her long-time passion which brings her so much joy!

“STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!” read the press release.

Smithtown Township Arts Council is a 501 (c) (3) not-for-profit organization.