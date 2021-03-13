Art League’s Go APE! high school student virtual exhibition opens March 15

The Art League of Long Island’s 14th annual “Go APE” Advanced Placement Student Exhibition features 2-D and 3-D works by 124 AP and IB Art Students from 37 Long Island High Schools. This is an opportunity for what may be the first of many times these promising young art students will show their artwork in a professional gallery setting, albeit virtual for 2021.

The virtual exhibit, on view at the Art League’s website at www.artleagueli.org from March 15 to April 2, allows the viewer to “stroll the gallery” in the virtual rooms. Awards of Excellence and Honorable Mentions to be announced.

Established in 1955, the Art League of Long Island is a not-for-profit visual arts center whose mission is to provide a forum and showcase for artists of all ages and ability levels, whether through art education in the studios (in person or virtual) or promoting their work through exhibitions and art fairs. The Art League is located at 107 East Deer Park Road, in Dix Hills. For more information email [email protected] The Jeanie Tengelsen Gallery space at the Art League Center is closed due to COVID and will reopen when it is safe to do so.