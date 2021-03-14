Kings Park volleyball sweeps Comsewogue in 3

1 of 30

The pedigree that is Kings Park girls’ volleyball continued its winning ways with a road win against Comsewogue where they swept the Warriors 25-11, 25-9 and 25-13 March 12.

Comsewogue briefly took the lead early in the third set before Kings Park slammed the door for a League IV win. Jackie Wolf had seven kills with nine digs, teammate Liv Benard killed nine, had one ace and four blocks.

The game was met with several spectators as Section XI has allowed two people per player remaining socially distanced to attend home games. Both teams are back in action March 16 where the Lady Kingsmen host Westhampton. First service is 5:45 p.m. The Warriors travel to Hills West with a 4:00 p.m. start.