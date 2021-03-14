Kings Park volleyball sweeps Comsewogue in 3

Kings Park volleyball sweeps Comsewogue in 3

by -
0 73
1 of 30
Comsewogue sophomore Mia Fernandes with a return for the Warriors at home against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Seyma Ibizoglu digs one out in a home game against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Annalise Russo spikes at net in a League IV matchup at home against Kings Park March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior libero Grace Fennessey sets the play at home against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior outside hitter Samantha Andresen from the service line for Comsewogue at home against Kings Park March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Seyma Ibizoglu from the service line in a home game against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Mia Fernandes serves for the Warriors at home against Kings Park March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Vanessa Suarez from the service line for the Warriors at home against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Vanessa Suarez from the service line for the Warriors at home against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue right side setter Annalise Russo sets the play in a League IV matchup at home against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Sara Hall from the service line for Kings Park in a road game against Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior libero Grace Fennessey sets the play at home against Kings Park March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Cassandra Genduso takes flight from the service line for Kings Park in a 3-0 sweep over Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park’s Jackie Wolf serves in a League IV matchup on the road against Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park libero Keri Carlin sets the play in a road game against Comsewogue March 12. Bill Landon photo
Jess Forneiro with a kill shot for the Lady Kingsmen on the road against Comsewogue. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park libero Keri Carlin serves in a road game against Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park libero Keri Carlin sets the play in a road game against Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Jackie Wolf from the service line for Kings Park in a League IV matchup on the road against Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Shannon Gahan sets up the play for Kings Park in a road game against Comsewogue March12. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park setter Sara Hall sets up in a League IV matchup on the road against Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Jackie Wolf digs one out for Kings Park in a League IV matchup on the road against Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior Vanessa Suarez with a kill shot for the Warriors at home against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Between serves. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Mia Fernandes with a block for the Warriors at home against Kings Park March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Liv Benard with a kill shot for Kings Park in a League IV matchup on the road against Comsewogue March 12. Photo by Bill Landon
Between serves. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Erin Tiedermann with a return for the Warriors at home against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue right side setter Annalise Russo sets the play in a League IV matchup at home against Kings Park. Photo by Bill Landon
Cassandra Genduso #20 alongside Liv Benard attempt to block Vanessa Suarez’s spike at net March 12. Photo by Bill Landon

The pedigree that is Kings Park girls’ volleyball continued its winning ways with a road win against Comsewogue where they swept the Warriors 25-11, 25-9 and 25-13 March 12.

Comsewogue briefly took the lead early in the third set before Kings Park slammed the door for a League IV win. Jackie Wolf had seven kills with nine digs, teammate Liv Benard killed nine, had one ace and four blocks.

The game was met with several spectators as Section XI has allowed two people per player remaining socially distanced to attend home games. Both teams are back in action March 16 where the Lady Kingsmen host Westhampton. First service is 5:45 p.m. The Warriors travel to Hills West with a 4:00 p.m. start. 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 168

0 359

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply