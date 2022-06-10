Arrest made in the case of human remains found in Centereach in 2020

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Centereach man for the murder of Henry Hernandez, then 16, of Riverhead, whose remains were found in Centereach in March of 2020.

Following an investigation, Homicide Squad detectives arrested John Mann Jr., 19, of Centereach, and charged him with Murder 2nd Degree. He will be lodged at the Yaphank Correctional Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned June 13 at the Supreme Court in Riverhead.

Below is the original release and initial update.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

***UPDATE***

Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives believe the deceased was a victim of violence. He was described as 5 feet 3 inches tall to 5 feet 5 inches tall, wearing size 4 ½ mens sneakers. He is believed to be dead for approximately one year prior to finding the body.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Below is the original release.

Incident: Human Remains Found in Centereach

Location: 75 Jay Road, Centereach

Date/Time: Sunday, March 15, 2020 at approximately 5:25 p.m.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating human remains discovered in Centereach this evening.

Suffolk County Police responded to 75 Jay Road at approximately 5:25 p.m. after a 911 caller reported skeletal remains had been found behind a home.

The remains were taken to the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner to be examined.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.