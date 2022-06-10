Theatre Three holds food drive June 12

Theatre Three will host a food and personal care items drive in honor of Fr. Patrick Riegger for his 12 years of service and dedication to the community on Sunday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. Items will be collected at the Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St. (off Myrtle Ave.) in Port Jefferson Village.

Donations needed include juice, boxed milk, mustard, mayonnaise, ketchup, flour, sugar, Maseca corn flour, cooking oil, coffee, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, canned fruit, healthy snacks as well as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, toilet paper, baby shampoo, baby wash, baby wipes, diapers (size 4 & 6), baby powder, Desitin and lotion. Grocery store gift cards and cash also accepted.

For more information, please call 631-938-6464.